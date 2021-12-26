Pastor Emma set to Release Videos, Audios from Live Concert

PASTOR EMMA: Her songs are beyond the melody, they carry a message of salvation, healing, health and progress

The music minister and song writer, Pastor Emma brings you a Christmas-box gift as she begins to release songs from her Live Concert recording that took place in September 2021.

The forthcoming project which was recorded live at Golden Peacock in Blantyre Malawi is scheduled to start on December 26, 2021 with the first double release of the song “ALL FOR JESUS” (audio & video), the track label for her entire album. This is a 12-track album, dubbed ‘All for Jesus’ and the rest of the songs are set for release in 2022.

“I am starting with this song because of the message it carries to inspire all Christians to take the whole world for Jesus. This is the very reason why Jesus came and why we celebrate Christmas,” Said Pastor Emma.

Other songs in the album include: All for Jesus, Bless the name of Jesus, We love you more, I have it all, The things He will do, Faith is Now, Parched Ground, Colourful World and many more. The album is full of songs that are powerful, full of inspiration and full of spiritual substance because Pastor Emma does not only sing beautifully but pours out from her well of deep spiritual investment and deep relationship with God.

Her songs are beyond the melody, they carry a message of salvation, healing, health, progress and present an environment where people can communion and encounter God freely, that is why people must look forward to this album.

Over the years, many people have settled in church because of this God-given music

Pastor Emma’s music career started at the age of 8 when she used to be in a Music Club at school; additional her father also had a passion for music which ignited the fire in her to pursue it further.

She later joined the Praise Team at Church and whilst in University at then Malawi’s Polytechnic, served as a worship leader under the SCOM Ministry.

She developed her music further after joining RFP back in 2008. Between 2015 and now, she has since produced seven singles namely “Success can be Taught”, CSAE Word Works, Things He will do, Colourful World, Ever True, All for Jesus and I have it all. They can all be found on www.rfpmam.com, RFP’s website for its music ministers.

Pastor Emma is a Pastor at Raised For A Purpose Ministries (RFP) an interdenominational Ministry headquartered in Blantyre, Malawi, where she serves and ministers alongside her husband, Pastor Aubrey Mwasinga, who is the founder of RFP Ministries.

For more information, contact:

+265 881 283 599, +265 999 512 699

pastoremmamusic@gmail.com