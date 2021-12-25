All set for King James Phiri’s double album launch on Sunday

Malawi Voice Reporter

JAMES PHIRI: I want my music to touch people’s lives

All roads tomorrow will lead to Sheaffer in Lilongwe where one of the country’s giant gospel musicians King James Phiri is launching a double album, Chichitika and Yahweh Worship Medley.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi Voice, Phiri of ‘Mukumane Ndi Moyo Wanga’ fame said the double album launch is part of this year’s Christmas Celebration.

“I thought it wise to celebrate this year’s Christmas by launching the double album which is a special Christmas gift to my fans,” said Phiri.

He said he has taken a long time to work on the two albums in order to give listeners what he calls ‘full gospel of Jesus Christ.’

“I want my music to touch people’s lives because I regard it as a ministry. Thus these albums are full of spirit-filled music which strives to change people’s lives,” he said.

King James Phiri doubles as gospel musician and preacher. If he is not on stage performing music, then he is the fieldl for rural evangelism.

His double album launch will be supported by Kamuzu Barracks Gospel Singers, Thocco Katimba, The Marvelous Deeds, Peter Uyu Mlangeni, among other notable gospel musicians.