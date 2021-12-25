spot_img
President Lazarus Chakwera Reshuffles Civil Service….Solicitor General Reyneck Matemba Fired !!

By Malawi Voice
Matemba Moved

President Reverend Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration has fired Solicitor General Reyneck Matemba, the publication has established.

Information in our custody indicates that Matemba, who was also secretary for the Ministry of justice, has been moved to Ministry of Lands as Principal Secretary.

Tonse administration has also moved Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Lucky Sikwese to the Office of Vice President as Principal Secretary.

In other checkup, Principal Secretary for Lands Benard Sande has been moved to Ministry of foreign affairs.

