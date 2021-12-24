MERA Adamant On Fuel Prices

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has maintained prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Petrol, Diesel and Paraffin despite growing pressure from the public to reduce the prices.

MERA’s Board Chairperson, Leonard Chikadya said prices have been maintained as follows: Petrol is still selling at K1, 150 per litre; Diesel is going at K1, 120 per litre, equally.

While Paraffin pump price as it is still selling at K833.20 and finally Liquefied Petroleum Gas is still pegged at the same price of K2,175 per kg.

“Following an assessment of the effect of the movement of Free-On-Board prices, the exchange rate of Malawi Kwacha against major trading currencies and changes in local factors, the MERA Board has resolved to maintain prices of LPG, Petrol, Diesel and Paraffin as established in October 2021,” said Chikadya in statement

Of the late, some concerned Malawians have been pressuring President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse administration to reduce fuel pump prices.