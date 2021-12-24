Court Still Saving Kachaje Job; Ombudsman Hands Still Tied

Kachaje’s Job on knife edge

The High Court is yet to rule on the fate of embattled Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Chief Executive Officer Henry Kachaje, two months down the calendar after a court injunction restrained the Ombudsman from dismissing the CEO.

Minutes into a press briefing to announce contents of a determination following an investigation into Kachaje’s ‘illegal’ recruitment by MERA, Ombudsman Grace Malera was served with an injunction obtained by MERA board restraining her from announcing the results.

The tax payers funded energy regulatory body, MERA argued in the injunction that Ombudsman Malera had applied for the CEO Job eventually granted to Kachaje hence was embroiled in conflict of interest.

But the determination leaked nonetheless with the Ombudsman directing that Kachaje removed from office as Kachaje had no academic qualifications for the job but the effecting of the order has been suspended pending ruling on the injunction.

But Malera is quoted by local media outlets that she committed to finish the case with speed the case deserves as it is in the public interests but was now waiting for the courts to make a ruling on the matter as her hands are ‘gagged’.

“We made submissions to the court on our application for the discharge of the injunction on 4th December. The Court reserved its ruling, so we are waiting for delivery of the Court’s ruling,” said Malera.

She could, however, not state when the court is likely to deliver the ruling.

Among others, the suspended determination stated that investigations carried by the Ombudsman found that Kachaje had no Master’s Degree, a minimum requirement for the post, at the time of the application for the job.

The office of Ombudsman instituted an investigation following Complaint it has received from Richard Chapweteka a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cadre but now working as Malawi Electoral Commissioner who claimed that he had experienced injustice in the manner in which the Malawi MERA recruited Kachaje as Chief Executive Officer.