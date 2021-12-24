MCP Axes Vocal Member Frank Chiwanda for Contravening Kamuzu Banda’s ‘Four Cornerstones’

Chiwanda Fired From MCP

Undemocratic Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has fired its fearless and outspoken member Frank Chiwanda for contravening Dr. Kamuzu Banda’s “four cornerstones” which are loyalty, discipline, obedience and unity.

In the letter dated December issued on Friday, the 24th of December signed by MCP’s Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka said the party has noted with grave concern the outbursts against the Government and the party machinery which is contrary to the four cornerstone pillars of the party.

However, the letter fails short of indicating that the party held a disciplinary hearing to hear the side of the accused in this case Chiwanda to preserve the rules of Natural Justice that calls parties accused to be heard before a decision is taken.

The fearless Frank Chiwanda has been vocal against the MCP regime for failing to keep their campaign promises, such as creation on one million jobs and improving the welfare of poor Malawians among other unfulfilled promises.

Chiwanda has also accused some people in the party of elevating themselves to “gods of the party” and being worshiped for favors.

Meanwhile, Chiwanda has lined several demonstrations in the country starting from 7th January, 2022 against the President Chakwera’s leadership that has failed to tame corruption, tribalism, failing to contain prices of goods and services among others.