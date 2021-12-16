Veep Chilima Calls for Church, Govt Cooperation

Malawi Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima has lauded Faith Organizations in the country for their socioeconomic contribution to the nation amidst covid-19 distributions.

Chilima was speaking in Mangochi on Thursday 16, 2021 at the Faith Based Organization Leadership Conference in Mangochi where he delivered a keynote address as the Guest of Honour.

Faith leaders have an important role to play for the socioeconomic development of the nation because apart from shepherding the sheep of God, they too provide social amenities to the society such as education, health services, water and sanitation among others therefore close relationship with government cannot be underestimated by any imagination, said Chilima who is also Minister of Economic Planning in the Tonse Alliance government.

While appreciating the advice various leaders render to government, Chilima also urged faith leaders to be above board and avoid being victims of corruption that retard development in the country.

“As transformative religious leaders, package your message in a way that it hits home. You should not promote laziness in your preaching by advocating for miracle money. We shall work hard and reap the benefits. There is no other way,” said Chilima.

Chilima said government can only achieve the MW2063 strategic vision, if we need faith leaders who actively partake in the development of this country and not bystanders.

Of late religious leaders under the umbrella body Public Affairs Committee (PAC) and other organizations have criticized President Chakwera led government for failure to tame corruption, nepotism and failure to lead by example in these difficult times as Chakwera continue to spend “handsomely” tax payers money on ‘useless trips’.