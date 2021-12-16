APM DELIVERS: Likoma Community Technical College to Open January

By Chikumbutso Mfune

Likoma, December 16, Mana: Technical Entrepreneurial, Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA) has said Likoma Community Technical College, a brainchild of former President Peter Mutharika, is set to open its corridors in January next year.

During a recent supervision at the Technical College, Regional Manager for the North, Joseph Chikopa said they inspected the works which are taking place as one way of preparation for opening.

“I am hopeful that we are going to open the college by January because water connection fee was already paid. What is remaining is to sort out some logistical issues regarding the place where pipes will pass through,” he added.

Chikopa encouraged youth of Likoma to utilize the opportunity provided by government and make sure they enroll in large numbers and pursue the vocational training courses.

Councilor for Likoma Ward, Ernest Banda commended TEVETA Authority for providing the facility.

He assured that local leaders are trying to push and be mediators between the community land owners and government to ensure issue of compensations are dealt with before the college starts to operate.