BREAKING: Malawi Makes Covid-19 Vaccine Mandatory

From January next year Malawi government will start to administer a mandatory Covid-19 vaccine to selected group of people in the country, Health officials confirmed on Thursday.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chipondo, who is also Co-chairperson for Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, confirmed the development during a press briefing in Lilongwe.

According Kandodo Chiponda, the Covid-19 vaccine will be imposed to civil servants, healthcare workers, those working in the immigration department and others that are considered frontliners.

World Health Organization (WHO) data shows that Malawi is among countries that have failed to vaccinate 10 percent of their populations against Covid-19 by end of September.