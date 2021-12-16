spot_img
14.9 C
New York
Thursday, December 16, 2021
spot_img
HomeNationalCOVID 19 NEWS
NationalCOVID 19 NEWSLatest

BREAKING: Malawi Makes Covid-19 Vaccine Mandatory

By Malawi Voice

From January next year Malawi government will start to administer a mandatory Covid-19 vaccine to selected group of people in the country, Health officials confirmed on Thursday.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chipondo, who is also Co-chairperson for Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, confirmed the development during a press briefing in Lilongwe.

According Kandodo Chiponda, the Covid-19 vaccine will be imposed to civil servants, healthcare workers, those working in the immigration department and others that are considered frontliners.

World Health Organization (WHO) data shows that Malawi is among countries that have failed to vaccinate 10 percent of their populations against Covid-19 by end of September.

Previous articleFormer Immigration Czar Elvis Thodi in Cooler
Next articleAPM DELIVERS: Likoma Community Technical College to Open January
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc