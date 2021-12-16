Former Immigration Czar Elvis Thodi in Cooler

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested former Director General for Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services Elvis Thodi and Department’s Deputy Director Limbani Chawinga.

The two have been arrested in relation to suspected corrupt practices in procurement contracts for uniforms and other accessories at the department between 2009 and 2012.

A reliable source at the ACB says Thodi has been arrested in Lilongwe this morning and is currently being taken to Blantyre, while Chawinga was arrested yesterday.

ACB’s Senior Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala says she is still gathering information on the matter.