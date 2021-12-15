Govt Interns Endorse Bon Kalindo’s Anti-Government Demos

Government interns have cancelled their demonstrations which were slated for Friday this week and have since endorsed the Bon Kalindo led demonstrations on the high cost of living happening tomorrow in Zomba.

President of the interns Arthur Chadokota has confirmed this with Rainbow Television this morning.

Among others, the interns claim to have gone eight months without getting their K80, 000 monthly stipend; adding there is no proper explanation from government.

Government is yet to respond on the matter but a few days ago, Deputy Minister of Labour Vera Kantukule told us the delay was as a result of system failure and bureaucracy.

She however indicated that most issues are resolved and that the interns who have filled the required documents will start receiving their stipend together with civil servants starting this month.

Meanwhile, Kalindo has collaborated the story that indeed the frustrated indeed will join them.-RAINBOW TV