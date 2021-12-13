MCP, DPP Accused of Fueling Regionalism

MCP Campaign Rally in Dedza

The two major political parties in the country namely the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have been accused of practicing politics of regionalism.

A renowned social and political commentator Rhodney Salamu made the accusation recently in a video clip made available to the publication. He said both DPP and MCP are regional parties.

According to the commentator Salamu politics of regionalism is negatively affecting the social-economic development of the country.

“We don’t have political parties in the country, what we have are ethnic groups answering to the name political parties.

For example MCP is a party full of Chewa’s from the central region, that’s why all top leadership positions are being held by the Chewa’s,” said Salamu adding that time has come to stop regionalism and focus on national development.

Activist Salamu then called upon major political parties in the country to learn from other political parties from across the African continent.

He cited the example of Chama Cha Mapinduzi from Tanzania and African National Congress (ANC) from South Africa as political parties in the Southern Africa that are not formed based on ethnic group.

……………………

Rhodney Salamu- Is a Social media influencer and Activist, he uses social media tools such as whatsapp and facebook to comment on various topics affecting Malawians.

