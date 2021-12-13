Court Adjourns Right Activist Bon Kalindo’s Bail Hearing

Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate, Austin Banda, has adjourned bail hearing for Bon Winiko Kalindo to later in the day.

Kalindo is accused of publishing a false statement contrary to Section 60 (1) of the Penal Code.

The court heard that whilst addressing a crowd gathered for demonstrations in Mangochi last Thursday, Kalindo published a false statement to the effect that former deputy Speaker, the late Clement Chiwaya, was killed at Parliament Building in Lilongwe.

The defense lawyer, Gilbert Khonyongwa, asked the Court to grant Kalindo bail citing that he is not a flight risk as he is a businessman who trades in vehicles, entertainment industry as well as a family man with a wife and three children.

In objection, the State through Levison Mangani said Kalindo should not be granted bail saying there are possibilities that he may commit similar offence as he still has the right to assemble and demonstrate.-NATION ONLINE