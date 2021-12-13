spot_img
Lilongwe Area 18 Residents Get MK1.3 Billion Compensation For Drinking ‘Sewer’ Water

By Malawi Voice

Assistant Registrar Anthony Kapaswiche has ordered Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) and Lilongwe City Council to pay K1.3 billion as compensation to Area 18A residents.

In 2017, the Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) supplied contaminated water to residents of Area 18A after the board’s supply pipes burst underground near a broken sewer system, allowing the sewer water to go into the supply pipe.

Kapaswiche said the judgment is accordingly entered in favour of the claimants and that each claimant will get a sum of K4.2 million.

Lawyer for the complainants, Gift Kita, said he was happy that the case has been concluded.

He said 325 people are the ones that are supposed to benefit from the compensation.-TIMES 360

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

