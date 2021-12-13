Malawian Rights Activist Bon ‘Winiko’ Kalindo to Appear in Court Today

Fearless human rights activist Bon Winiko Kalindo is expected to appear before Magistrate Court in Zomba after spending three nights in police cell.

The comedian-cum Politician Kalindo was arrested on Friday over his remarks that former deputy speaker of parliament Clement Chiwaya was killed.

The out-spoken Kalindo is also accused of telling people that government knows those behind the killings and abductions of persons with albinism.

However, his lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa said Kalindo will know his charges and take plea as well as apply for bail today.

Kalindo, a former UTM Party Youth Director, has been organizing Anti-President Lazarus Chakwera’s protests.