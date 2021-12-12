Here Tonight, There Tomorrow: Lazarus Chakwera in Botswana For SADC Engagements

By Nellie Kapatuka in Gaborone, Botswana

Gaborone, December 12, Mana: President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera on Sunday afternoon arrived in Gaborone, Botswana, for a working visit at the SADC Secretariat Headquarters.

Upon arrival at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport, the President was welcomed by SADC Executive Secretary, His Excellency Elias Mpedi Magosi, Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elsenhower Mkaka and Botswana’s Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Lemogang Kwape, among other officials.

Chakwera is expected to visit the SADC Secretariat on Monday to appreciate its work in facilitating the SADC regional integration agenda and provide guidance on the secretariat’s implementation of SADC programs in line with the theme under his leadership dubbed “Bolstering Productive Capacities in the Face of COVID-19 Pandemic for Inclusive, Sustainable, Economic and Industrial Transformation”.

According to a communique by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whilst there, the SADC Chairperson will unveil a placard symbolising his visit to the SADC Secretariat Headquarters before holding a meeting with members of staff where he will be briefed on the mandate, functions and the structure of the SADC Secretariat.

On Tuesday, Chakwera will pay a courtesy call to Botswana’s President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi. He is expected to return home on Wednesday, December 15.

The visit to the SADC Headquarters by a sitting Chairperson is a tradition, according to the SADC secretariat, for them to appreciate and understand the organisation in order to efficiently lead it.

The SADC Chairperson oversees the highest level of governance structure of SADC and among others, has a mandate of providing policy direction and controlling the functions of the regional body.