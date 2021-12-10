Oops!Human Trafficking Suspect Azher Chaudray Now Big Supplier at Malawi Police Service

KAINJA: Caught with paints down

The biggest supplier of Police uniforms today is the Consulate General of Pakistan in the country Mr Azher Chaudray who has become very close to the Inspector General of the Police Services Dr George Kainja.

All doors are open for Azher Chaudray in the Police Services and he was duly introduced to the Quarter Master.

This is happening at a time when Azher Chaudray is being investigated for Human Trafficking since his name appeared in Mozambique Intelligence reports as part of the instability in neighbouring Mozambique, through his hand in bringing in evil persons.



The Immigration and Citizenship Affairs Department have a number of files on this man and this is being collaborated by the National Intelligence Services. We don’t know if the Inspector General is privy to such nasty information but our take is that money or kickbacks are the centre of this relationship.



Even the time the Mozambican Head of State came to visit us the Mozambique Intelligence had Azher Chaudray on the list of those wanted to be arrested.

Chaudray has been abusing his diplomatic status by bring Pakistan nationals and using Malawi as a passage.

All this is documented and the fact that he is now supplying goods at Quarter Master makes him untouchable.



This write will expose his evil plans and needs. So far Azher Chaudray has been paid more than MK 879 million and there is another invoice of MK 945 million.

However, officers in the procurement section are being by passed and the high command is directly involved.