Former President Professor Peter Mutharika will tomorrow on Saturday hold a press briefing on the country’s political and economic situation.

Mutharika, who is Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), will make the address at his Nyambadwe residence in Blantyre, party officials have disclosed.

Professor Mutharika is likely comment on the recent arrests of two DPP presidential hopefuls, Dr. Dalitso Kabambe and Joseph Mwamvenkha and former cabinet minister, Ben Phiri.