DPP’s Ben Phiri Hands Himself to Police, Dalitso Kabambe Up Next

Ben Phiri arrested

Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Thyolo Central Constituency, Dr. Ben Malunga Phiri,has handed himself to police in Lilongwe.

Phiri, a former senior Cabinet Minister during DPP era, confirmed to have handed himself to police at Area 30 this morning.

According to Phiri, the police are yet to question on issues surrounding his warrant of arrest.

Mwanamvekha also arrested

In related development, Former Reserve Bank governor, Dalitso Kabambe, too has a warrant of arrest hanging on his head and fiscal police is in the chase.

There are also reports that Kabambe, who aspires to become president of the opposition DPP, plans to hand himself in this morning.

Last night, Police also arrested Former Finance Minister and DPP Presidential hopeful, Joseph Mwanamvekha.