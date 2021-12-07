Dr. Namadingo, King Tay Grin to Headline Stars Festival in Lilongwe On Christmas

Malawi’s celebrated hip-hop artist Tay Grin popularly known as the ‘Nyau King’ alongside his close associate Dr. Patience Namadingo are expected to perform at Stars festival.

The festival, which has attracted Malawi’s top artists, has been slated to take place at Lilongwe Gold Club on Saturday the 25th of December, which happens to be Christmas Day.

According to a poster advertising the festival, some renown artists are Fredokiss otherwise known as Ghetto King, the Unamata star Piksy, Phyzix, Hyphen , Barry Uno, Charisma and Henry Czar.

The Stars festival has been set at MK 20, OOO per stall and only MK40,000 for VVIP stall.