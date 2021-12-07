2.8 C
New York
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
HomeLatest
Latest

Dr. Namadingo, King Tay Grin to Headline Stars Festival in Lilongwe On Christmas

By Malawi Voice

Malawi’s celebrated hip-hop artist Tay Grin popularly known as the ‘Nyau King’ alongside his close associate Dr. Patience Namadingo are expected to perform at Stars festival.

The festival, which has attracted Malawi’s top artists, has been slated to take place at Lilongwe Gold Club on Saturday the 25th of December, which happens to be Christmas Day.

According to a poster advertising the festival, some renown artists are Fredokiss otherwise known as Ghetto King, the Unamata star Piksy, Phyzix, Hyphen , Barry Uno, Charisma and Henry Czar.

The Stars festival has been set at MK 20, OOO per stall and only MK40,000 for VVIP stall.

Previous articleMwanamveka Arrested
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc