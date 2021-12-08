DARK DAY: DPP ‘In Shock’

Mwanamvekha also arrested

The main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has expressed shock over the recent arrest of its members by President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration.

This follows the arrest of three senior DPP members namely Joseph Mwanamvekha, Dr. Ben Phiri and Dalitso Kabambe.

In a statement DPP’s Spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba said the arrest reminds Malawians of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) dark ages.

“If they are political, then it’s yet another sad day in the history of this nation. We are being reminded of the dark ages of the MCP rule.

But because everyone is innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law, DPP is anxiously waiting to hear the charges that have been levelled against the Honorable Members.

We shall then pronounce our official position as a party to the nation,” said Namalomba

Police spokesperson, James Kadadzera, said the former Minister of Finance Mwanamvekha and former Reserve bank Governor Kabambe have been arrested for abuse of office.

While Ben Phiri, a former Minister of Local Government and the registered owner of Beata Investments has been arrested over fraud and corruption at Ministry of Gender between 2018 and 2020.