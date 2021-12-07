Nyasa Bullets Unveil New Partner Hubertus Clausius

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club on Tuesday unveiled a new partner, insurance brokers, Hubertus Clausius Malawi Limited.

The partnership will see The People’s Team engaging its supporters to insure through Hubertus Clausius on all insurances and in turn earn 20 percent of gross commission from gross sales coming from Bullets supporters.

Bullets chief executive officer (CEO), Suzgo Nyirenda, said the club was very excited to enter into partnership with Hubertus Clausius, especially at a time that the club has been negatively affected in terms revenue generation from gate collections.

“This is a business contract in which the main goal is to support the club maximise its income and in supplementing our efforts Hubertus Clausius will also maximise its sales portfolio as its main goal.

“We need to grow together with Hubertus from business perspectives. The shared values of our two entities should drive our supporters and staff to support products and services offered by Hubertus,” highlighted Nyirenda during a press conference at Bullets offices in Blantyre.

The CEO added: “We are bringing numbers on board and we are very confident that this partnership will be a win-win business that will boost our revenue base as we continue with the commercialisation drive.”

Hubertus Clausius is an independent insurance and reinsurance group of broking companies operating in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, with it’s head office in Hamburg, Germany.

Malinda Chinyama is Hubertus Clausius Malawi Limited finance director and had this to say, “Nyasa Big Bullets is a top brand in Malawi and internationally Malawian football is well known through this team. We made a decision to partner with Bullets because we want to grow our brand with this club.

“We are confident that by associating with Bullets our brand value will grow, the market will know what Hubertus Clausius is through the use of networks that Bullets has throughout the country.”

The new partnership has come at a time Bullets plan to open district offices across the country as centres of the club’s business, including registration of supporters and selling of merchandise.

“Hubertus Clausius will therefore grow big not only in towns, but even in the districts as we will encourage our noble supporters to get insurance services right at their door steps,” added the Bullets CEO.

Initially the project will be rolled up in Blantyre and Lilongwe, then gradually to the rest of the country.

This is the second partnership Bullets have signed this year after clinching another deal with multinational insurance company, CIC Africa in May.-(NBB Media)