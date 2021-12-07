2.8 C
Cabinet Reshuffle to Take ‘a bit’ Longer – Expert

By Malawi Voice

Malawians will have to wait ‘a bit’ longer before President Reverend Lazarus Chakwera reshuffles his ‘Family’ cabinet.

On Monday, President Chakwera appointed two more faces to his cabinet when Malawians are expecting a ‘Full’ cabinet reshuffle.

The new Ministers are Blessings Chinsinga for Local Government and Jacob Hara  who will be heading Ministry of Transport.

Reacting to the appointments Governance expert, Wonderful Mkutche, said Malawians should not expect cabinet reshuffle any time soon.

 “If there was a cabinet reshuffle, the president could have delayed these appointments to do a reshuffle and include them in the new cabinet,” Mkutche told Zodiak Online

The two ministerial positions were previously occupied by Sidik Mia and Lingson Berekanyama respectively, who died of Covid 19 earlier this year.

The remaining vacant ministerial positions are that of Energy and Labour, following the dismissal of Newton Kambala and Ken Kandodo respectively.

