Corruption Worse Under Tonse than Mighty DPP

Levels of corruption are still high – Chizuma

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says corruption is worse under Tonse Alliance administration.

ACB’s Director Martha Chizuma made the remarks recently in Mzuzu ahead of Commemoration of this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day slated for Thursday.

She said levels of corruption are still high in the country, and warns that Malawi’s plans like MW2063 will not yield anything if the vice is not deal with.

Chizuma cited the example of the sale of farm inputs under the Affordable Input Program (AIP) which she said has been marred with ‘massive’ corruption.

According to Chizuma, the Bureau has opened 30 files for investigative related to the AIP.

In one of his speeches, President Chakwera promised to root out corruption in the country describing it as a ‘rubble’

International Anti-Corruption Day also Mlondi Caluza’s birthday has been observed annually, on 9 December, since the passage of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption on 31 October 2003 to raise public awareness for anti-corruption.