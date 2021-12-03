Gospel Kazako eyes MCP Vice Presidency: Abuses Macra to fund his campaign in Nsanje

…He wants to be the next Gwanda Chakuamba

KAZAKO: Accused of being a traitor

Battle of the ‘Giant of Lower shire’ is now here! Information Minister Gospel Kazako has now started flexing his political muscles, he is eyeing the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice Presidency position.

Kazako is also eyeing a parliamentary seat in Nsanje and wants to make himself the ‘Giant of Lower shire’ an imaginary power position once associated with former powerful politician the late Gwanda Chakuamba.

This position was recently also associated with the fallen Cabinet minister and former MCP Vice President the late Sidik Mia.

Kazako’s maneuvers have caught the eye of Mia’s aggressive widow Abida who is trying very hard to replace his late husband in all positions available for the lowershire namely ‘Giant of the Lower shire’, MCP Vice President and a powerful cabinet minister.

Kazako has decided to use his position as Minister of Information to exert his influence in Lower shire especially Nsanje by abusing resources at the Malawi Regulatory Authority (Macra) which he oversees.

Impeccable sources within Macra say Kazako has made it a point that most of the activities by Macra should be taking place in Nsanje.

“This year alone we have been to Nsanje eight times including World Postal Day celebrations. He is forcing us to support the community radios, post office among other projects. He is using Macra to be seen as bringing development to Nsanje district,” said our source.

ABIDA MIA: Has money

However, his plotting has not gone well with Abida Mia, who accuses Kazako of being a traitor.

The two have since stopped talking to each other.

“The fight is full brown. Abida has money. Kazako has Macra. We will see how it ends,” said the source.

In his bid to consolidate a political base, Kazako has been a huge disappointment to the public after turning himself into an MCP praise singer and talking ‘insults’ to Malawians.

“He is a typical example of what one Professor said about what happens to bright people when they join politics,” wrote one Limbikani Gamaliele on social media.

There was no immidiate comment from Kazako on the matter.

Four months ago, Kazako approved Macra board members to travel to Dubai as an appeasement policy so that he should have an easy ride when he wants Macra resources.