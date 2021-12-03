SRH Key in Addressing Gender Based Violence

By Brenda Nkosi

Blantyre, Mana: As the country is observing 16 Days of Activism of Gender Based Violence, Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) says Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) services needs to be accessible for the young people if the country is to do away with Gender Based Violence (GBV).



Project Officer for YWCA, Caleb Ngombo said this on Thursday at the Central Office of Information (COI) in Blantyre during an interview after a stakeholders round table discussion on Sexual, Reproductive and Health Rights (SRHR) that included young people and duty bearers as the country is observing 16 Days of Activism to Gender based Violence organized by his association.

“There is a strong linkage between GBV and SRHR. If our young people are empowered and have access to sexual, reproductive and health services, we would have less cases of rape, early pregnancies and child marriages.

“This would mean girls will stay in school, finish their education and become independent before they get married,” said Ngombo.

He said women who are independent are less likely to be victimized as they can walk out of an abusive relationship and also protect their children from abuse.

Novahiwa Kumtenga from Ngumbe Community Day Secondary School called on authorities to address the disparity in the Education Policies that promotes abstinence and Health Policy that encourages use of contraceptives to avoid school drop-out.

She also said the Life Skills lesson should be revised so that it is more detailed and offer them depth information about their body and sexuality so that they are able to make informed decisions.



“We do not have enough information about having sexual intercourse such that we rely on our friends who most of the times misinform us and lead us into more problems like early pregnancies and child marriages,” she said.

She said if they could know about SRHR and where to get these services most of the school drop-outs would be avoided.

She also called on SRH providers to be youth friendly as young people who seek these services are judged by those entrusted to provide them these services.