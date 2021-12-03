Fearless Bon ‘Winiko’ Kalindo Gives Lazarus Chakwera 7 Days Ultimatum

Comedian-cum politicians Bon ‘Winiko” Kalindo has given President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration seven days address the socio-economic challenges facing the country.

The fearless freedom fighter Kalindo, a former Director Of Youth for UTM party, was speaking in Mzuzu City during demonstrations against high costs of living in the country.

Addressing thousands of peaceful demonstrators Kalindo said government should reduce water tariffs as well as costs of other commodities for the betterment of Malawians.

The out-spoken and man of the moment, Kalindo also called on government to deliver on its promises such as creation of 1 million jobs and loans to young people.

Meanwhile, Kalindo has threatened to organize massive protest if government will not address the concerns raised in the petition.