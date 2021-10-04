Kaliati Says UTM Still Strong

Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima’s UTM Party says the party remains popular and strong on the grassroots.

Patricia Kaliati, who is the Party’s General Secretary, was speaking in Dedza Central East Constituency during campaign launch Patrick Siwinda UTM’s Candidate for the by-elections.

She said the party is strong on the ground and that they are optimistic that their candidates will win the October 26 by-elections in all the four areas.

According to Kaliati, each party in the Tonse Alliance want to sell its ideologies and that is why their candidates are competing.

The candidate has promised clean drinking water, rehabilitating roads, construction of bridges and promoting good governance.