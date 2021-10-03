President Lazarus Chakwera Under Fire for Abusing Malawi Army

Barely days after being accused of using police officers to carry a speaker on their heads during a rally, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration has come under another heavy criticism for abusing Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers.

MDF Soldiers Ready to Transport Fuel

This follows the recent involvement of MDF soldiers in the transportation and distribution of fuel to filling stations across the country following truck drivers’ nationwide strike which lasted for four days.

Social media influencer and activist Rhodney Salamu said the involvement of MDF soldiers in internal matters such as fuel transportation and providing security during national examinations will make the men in uniform to start losing respect among citizens.

“We recently witnessed MDF soldiers being used to transport and distribute fuel to filling stations across the country this is totally uncalled for, our men in uniform will soon lose their respect if government will continue to use them in internal matters,” said Salamu, while appealing to President Chakwera to have trust in Police when it comes to internal matters.

File: Armed MDF Soldier Providing Security During Primary School Exams

But in a statement MDF Acting Spokesperson, Emmanuel Kelvin Mlelemba said: “It is in line with one of its (MDF) constitutional roles of providing technical expertise and resources to assist the civilian authorities in the maintenance of essential services in times of emergency in the country,”

Commenting on Truck Drivers and Truck Owners Strike, the fearless social commentator Salamu accused Tonse Alliance administration for moving on snail’s pace in addressing the welfare of the two concerned groups.

Salamu: We have lost billions as a country due to the sit-in

“The demands by the truck drivers and owners are genuine, If we had a listening government we would not have reached far,” said Salamu adding that “We have lost billions as a country due to the sit-in which could have been avoided if their grievances were addressed earlier on.”

Truck drivers were demanding government to back their demand of K140, 000 monthly salary from their employers.

According to the drivers employers some are not adhering to requirement since their drivers are still being paid as low as K40, 000 per month.

But the employers say if they are to go by the new salaries, then government should give all contracts of fuel carriers to Malawian Transport companies, which according to Salamu is non-negotiable.

“The demands by the truck owners are non-negotiable; you cannot give business to foreign companies when we have local firms which can provide the same services,” said Salamu in a less than five minutes video clip.

Kazako: Its Sabotage

However, in an interview with a local media Malawi government Spokesperson Gospel Kazako described the sit-in as “sabotage”. He further threatened to take legal action against striking drivers.

