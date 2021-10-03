OFFICIAL: Ex-President Peter Mutharika to Attend Mulhako Wa Alhomwe On Sunday

File: Mutharika during previous Mulhako Ceremony

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika, who is Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader, will on Sunday, October 10 attend Mulhako Wa Alhomwe’s annual festival at Chonde in Mulanje district.

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe’s Chairperson, Leston Mulli confirmed the development on Sunday at Chonde.

Mulli said the former president Mutharika, who is also Mulhako wa Alhomwe patron, will grace the historic ceremony as the guest of honour.

“Former president professor Mutharika has confirmed to attend the ceremony,” said Mulli

According to Mulli, other high-profile dignitaries include senior chiefs Mpezeni and Mlozi from Zambia.

Mulli: Mutharika to attend

Commenting on the preparations, Lomwe Acting Paramount Chief Kaduya says the preparations for the annual event are almost over.

Paramount Kaduya said Malawians should expect a different Mulhako feast this year.

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe annual festival has been scheduled to take place from 8th to 10th October at its Chonde Headquarters.

This year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe feast will cost over MK 150 Million (One Hundred and Fifty Million Kwacha).

Mulhako wa Alhomwe was formed in 2007 to promote Lhomwe culture by among other objectives, instilling a sense of pride in its people.

The formation of the organization revived some of the cultural practices that had been on the death bed.