Mulhako to Offer Free Sex Lessons…Gondolosi, Tseketseke to be Available

Mulli: Mubwere muza charge mabatire

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe says will offer free sex and marriage lessons during this year’s celebrations slated for 8th to 10th October at its Chonde Headquarters in Mulanje district.

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Chairperson, Leston Mulli was speaking on Sunday during a preparatory meeting held at Chonde.

Mulli said most marriages and relationship are collapsing nowadays due to failure by the partners to fulfill each other in bed hence the need to offer sex education to people.

He added that traditional doctors have prepared a number of charms which are useful during love making; some of the charms that the publication has seen include Gondolosi, Tsetsetseke and Namulilira among others.

“A bambo omwe kuchipinda zimakuvutani mubwere muzathandizidwa (Men who are not good in bed we have special charms for you). Not only men, we have also special councilors to drill women in love making, osamakabwelera pa msika,” said Mulli

He added: “A bambo tonse tibwere kuti tiza charge ma batire kuyambira la chisanu pa 8 mpaka la Mulungu pa 10 October, osamangopalapata ku chipinda.”

Mulli also disclosed that Lomwe’s will on Thursday offer sacrifice to their fore-fathers at Ndata, where its founder late President Bingu WA Mutharika was laid to rest, then at its Chonde headquarters.

“Since time in memorial, we have been offering sacrifices to our fore-fathers when have have troubles, this time around we are going through political prosecution so we are appealing to our accentors to intervene,” said Mulli

Of the late, we have witnesses President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration arresting members from the Lomwe belt on political grounds as they (Government) associate the group with opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Commenting on the preparations, Lomwe Acting Paramount Chief Kaduya said the preparations for the annual event are almost over. She said Malawians should expect a different Mulhako feast this year.

This year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe feast will cost over MK 150 Million (One Hundred and Fifty Million Kwacha).

Mulhako wa Alhomwe was formed in 2007 to promote Lhomwe culture by among other objectives, instilling a sense of pride in its people.

The formation of the organization revived some of the cultural practices that had been on the death bed.