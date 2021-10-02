Speaker Hara, Leader of Opposition Nankhumwa, Atupele Lead Malawians in paying last respect to Dr Chiwaya

Atupele Muluzi, Kondwani Nankhumwa captured at the funeral

On Saturday, October 2, 2021 Speaker of Parliament Gotani Hara, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa and UDF President Atupele Muluzi led Malawians in mourning one of the heroic sons of the nation, late Dr Clement Chiwaya who died on Thursday at Parliament building in Lilongwe after shooting himself.

Mourners from all walks of life attended the funeral ceremony.

Speaking to reporters after the burial, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa described Clement Chiwaya as a “man who loved peace and unity” as perquisite of socio- development to take place.

“Once again, we are gathered here in pain and grief to mourn our dear brother Dr Clement Chiwaya. Yes his legacy and spirit live on. The rich legacy he left with us, his doctrine and faith in his people to be hard working and humanity, will continue to teach us a lesson that disability is not inability indeed.

Nankhumwa condoles Chiwaya widow

“Chiwaya has made a monumental contribution to the democratization of this country. He was a man with resounding interpersonal skills. He fought tooth and nail the rights of people with disabilities in this country and most of legislations we have in now in our laws concerning people with disabilities is because he put up a gallant fight and for that I shall never forget him,” said Nankhumwa who is also DPP Vice President for the South.

Speaker of National Assembly Gotani Hara described Chiwawa, a man of integrity and oasis of unity for his impeccable records when deliberating issues of national importance.

Speaking earlier UDF President Atupele Muluzi said Chiwaya was a man of outstanding character.

“I saw in him an outstanding statesman, a man of great intellect and big heart who fought for his people in Mangochi Central and the entire country. He gave his all energy to the cause of developing this country.

“For my part, I valued every chance to meet him as a ‘learning class’ where we could discuss issues that were for the betterment of the nation at cabinet and individual levels,” the young muluzi said.

Muluzi also conveyed a message of condolence from former President Dr Bakili Muluzi.

Nankhumwa lays wreaths

The young Muluzi said Dr Muluzi has expressed his profound sympathies to the family and the people of mangochi for losing their hero.

But people expected that Chiwaya will be buried with military honours as it has been practice for all people who served in cabinet to be accorded such privileges.

Other people who attended the funeral ceremony were DPP Vice President for the East Bright Msaka, SC, former Reserve Bank Governor, Dr Kabambe, DPP Shadow Minister of Finance who is also DPP spokesman on Finance in Parliament Joseph Mwanamveka, UDF Vice President for the East Lilian Patel, UDF Secretary General, Kandi Padambo, Former First Deputy Speaker, Esther Chilenje, DPP Head of Backbencher in Parliament who is shadow Minister of Youth and Sport Victor Musowa amongst others.

Dr Clement Chiwaya, 50 died on Thursday while at Parliament building.

He was Member of Parliament for Mangochi Central for two terms.

He also served as Minister responsible for Disability under Muluzi and Mutharika administrations.