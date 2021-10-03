Over 1 Million Receive Covid-19 Jabs in Malawi

By Mphatso John Sam

Blantyre, October 2, Mana: Ministry of Health has administered a total of 1,054,636 doses of Covid-19 vaccines with 811,199 people receiving the first and second doses of AstraZeneca and 243,437 getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Ministry’s Principal Secretary, Dr. Charles Mwansambo said in statement dated October 1 that 557,761 people got the first dose of AstraZeneca whereas 253,438 received the second dose translating to 496,875 fully vaccinated.

Mwansambo was quick to point out that the country received 1,425,440 doses of AstraZeneca which were due to expire on September 30 but said the vaccine doses of this batch have fully been utilized.

He said: “To date total of 1,727,790 vaccine doses have been received in the country in different shipments. Out of these 1,425,440 doses are AstraZeneca and 304,350 doses are of Johnson & Johnson. The vaccines have been coming in different shipments.”

While urging those aged 18 and above to go and receive their jab to protect themselves from developing severe disease, risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19, Mwansambo made an assurance of adequate stock of the vaccines in all vaccination sites.

“The vaccination data continues to inform us that the vaccine is safe and efficacious in preventing severe disease, risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19. Please encourage others to get vaccinated,” he said.

Collective effort as well as multiple intervention such as practicing the Covid-19 preventive and containment measures of hand washing with soap, use of hand sanitizers, proper wearing of face masks and observing physical and social distance as well as getting vaccinated remain key in dealing with the pandemic.

The Ministry and all its partners will continue providing necessary support and resources in order to reach the larger citizenry with Covid-19 vaccines