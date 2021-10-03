First Lady Monica Chakwera Urges Women In Diaspora Do More For Malawi

By Mphatso Nkuonera

Lilongwe, October 2, Mana: First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera has appealed to women in diaspora to gang up and help each other despite the geographical difference so as to serve citizens back home with full potential and passion.

She made the remarks at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe during the launch of the Malawian Women in Diaspora Network website.

The event was held under the theme “Sisterhood for Change” in a community of women linked by a common interest to make a positive difference in Malawi.

“We were passionate about one another despite many challenges and barriers. Most of the ladies in the diaspora are involved in undertakings that are influencing development outcomes in Malawi through various activities, and at many levels, be it in business and investment, development, skills sharing and knowledge transfer.

“This is done to a large extent through supporting your families here at home with regular remittances. Through the stories we shared, we were also able to see the yet untapped human and social capital that Malawi has,” she said.

She also said that being united in vision and mission shows maturity and resolve and makes it easier to win in life, minimizes loss of time and effort, and allows a group of people to work smartly.

“Let us admit that we have not utilized our common link as Daughters of Malawi, both those of us here at home and those in the diaspora, to its full potential. Let us acknowledge that we need each other despite all the struggles we go through.

“The challenges we face because of geographical location cannot be equaled with what binds us together. We are sisters and not strangers. Let us join our efforts, utilize the skills, knowledge and potential we all have to build a better Malawi,” the First Lady appealed.

The First Lady is committed to supporting women and work hand in hand with them to build networks that last and leave legacies that will be for posterity.

The website will be used as a platform for discussing various issues that matter for the development of women affairs, and the nation at large.

Some of the women who agreed with the First Lady’s position, speaking earlier include, Joyce Obaseki, of Grant A Smile – based in UK, –and Dr. Grace Kumchulesi, of National Planning Commission (NPC).

“I call upon all women to work together to achieve what we want in line with the Malawi 2063 agenda. Women must not remain behind we need more action for the betterment of our country because when women participate everyone benefits,” Kumchulesi said.