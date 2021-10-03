Veep Chilima Demands Accountability Of Flames Fundraiser

By Andrew Magombo

Lilongwe, Mana: Vice President Saulos Chilima has challenged Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to repay the efforts of well-wishers for the Malawi National Football Team fundraising drive through transparency and accountability of funds.

Chilima made the remarks on Saturday afternoon at the Lilongwe Golf Club in his address during a prize presentation ceremony of golfers who performed well in the Kuyipatsa Moto Flames fundraising golf tournament.

The tournament, which was the first ever golf activity to be beamed live on Television in Malawi, was hailed by Chilima as one of the best organized events that he has ever attended.

The Vice President, who earlier in the day arrived at the venue ahead of schedule at exactly 06:45am, said the only way FAM can thank all the contributors is by being accountable for every Kwacha spent.

He said: “I came here before the starting time early in the morning and here I am still together with these people for a noble cause of supporting our national team. We will demand accountability for every transaction as we would like to see the money being used for its purpose.

“Do not let our energy and efforts go to waste. Thus I sincerely ask the FAM President [Walter Nyamilandu] and his executive to ensure that there is no gross misconduct for this is one reason Malawi is still lagging behind; fraud and corruption.”

He, therefore, slammed the tendency of some officials who have been seeking accommodation at Five-star hotels calling the act counterproductive towards the fundraising initiative.

“We are here mobilizing funds for our national team yet some people have the audacity of benefiting from this through luxurious spending at hotels; this nonsense must stop!” warned Chilima.

In addition, the Vice President who flanked by Minister of Finance, Felix Mlusu and Minister of Sports, Ulemu Msungama, challenged the corporate world particularly Banking and Telecommunications sector to take lead in supporting the National Team as part of corporate social responsibility.

In his remarks, FAM First Vice President, Justice Jaba Alide who is also leader of the Fundrasing Task Force, applauded the commitment shown by the Vice President describing it a classical example of true leadership.

Alide further hailed Chilima for his continued interest in helping the Flames having been at the helm of a similar drive when the National Team was hard hit years ago due to lack of funding.

“I ask the corporate world and individuals to replicate the spirit and commitment shown by the Vice President through partnering the Flames Resource Mobilisation Task force to source funds for Flames preparations and participation at the AFCON in Cameroon,” he said.

During the awarding ceremony, winners carted home assorted prizes including shopping vouchers, air tickets, and fully funded accommodation.

Aside from the prizes, there was also auctioning of a scooter worth K1.7 million as well as two return air tickets to a place of the winner’s liking.

According to some FAM officials, approximately K86 million was raised through auction and other fundraising avenues which were undertaken on the day.