MHC Staff On Nationwide Strike

By Malawi Voice

Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) workers have embarked on a nationwide strike to force the board to address their pension and salary structure issues, Zodiak Online reports.

MHC Concession Workers’ Union General Secretary Rachel Pilirani Nakomalimbe has told Zodiak that they had written a letter to management and board to address the raised issues by Thursday 30 September which have been rejected.

The issues are on salary increment and structures, pension management and the meritoral awards which they claim have been long standing and need urgent action.

Public Relations Officer for MHC Ernestina Lunguzi has said the board is holding discussions and will address the workers by end of today.

