BREAKING: Malawi Truck Drivers Call Off Strike At Gunpoint

The International Truck Drivers Association in conjunction with the Transporters Association of Malawi has ended a four day strike that was staged in demand of improved working conditions.

Members of the associations held a meeting with government ministers today where an agreement has been reached at a gunpoint.

The two sides have since established a taskforce that will consistently look into the welfare of Truck drivers.

The taskforce will among other duties engage owners of trucks to respect the MK140, 000 salary payment to International truck drivers.

The truck drivers are demanding government to back their demand of K140,000 salary a month from their employers, saying some are not adhering to requirement since their drivers are still being paid as low as K40,000 salary a month.

But the employers say if they are to go by the new salaries, then government should give all contracts of fuel carriers to Malawian Transport companies.