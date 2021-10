A Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Journalist Allan Phetembe has been killed in a road accident in Neno district.  

MBC Director General George Kasakula confirmed the development in an interview with a local media recently.

Phetembe and other journalists from Blantyre who have sustained various degrees of injuries during the accident where heading to Neno to cover an activity by Neno South legislator Mark Katsonga Phiri.