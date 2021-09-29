Mother’s Day turns into Mother’s Month with MultiChoice

…Mother’s Day is coming up, and we’re hoping for a bit of a change this year (like being able to see our mums in person).

GUS BANDA: As we celebrate 25 years of Sankha Wekha we want to ensure we include our customers in this celebration

To celebrate Mother’s Day, MultiChoice will be running a competition to spoil customers and their mums with a Mother’s Day luncheon and limited edition 25th anniversary merchandise with the purchase of a GOtv decoder in the month of October.

“As we celebrate 25 years of Sankha Wekha we want to ensure we include our customers in this celebration, because they continue to choose us, we choose to celebrate our 25th anniversary milestone and Mother’s Day with them through these special offers”, Gus Banda, Managing Director, MultiChoice Malawi.

Eight lucky customers will be selected by random draw to stand a chance to win an invitation to the MultiChoice Malawi Mother’s Day Luncheon, where they will be accompanied by their mum, to enjoy a day of pampering and delicious treats.

To enter, customers can simply comment their active IUC numbers under the competition post which will go live on the @DStvMW and @GOtvMW Facebook pages.

The competition will run from 29 September 2021 to 11 October 2021.

As an additional treat, customers will received limited edition 25th Anniversary MultiChoice merchandise with every GOtv decoder purchase, throughout the month of October, dubbed as GOtv Mother’s Month from 1 – 15 October 2021, valid in all Shoprite stores.



