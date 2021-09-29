NBM plc Gives Police K2.6 million for Centenary Celebrations

By Mc Donald Chapalapata, a Contributor

Nyirenda (left) and Kaliza display the dummy cheque

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc on Friday gave K2.6 million to the Malawi Police Service (MPS) to help towards the law enforcers centenary celebrations scheduled for early next month.

Presenting the cheque at the Police headquarters at area 30 in Lilongwe, NBM plc Service Centre Manager for Capital City Service Centre George Nyirenda said as the Bank of the Nation, NBM plc values the work that Police do in the country hence the support.

“As the Bank of the Nation, we value the work that our Police do in this country. Apart from protecting us as citizens, we know that you protect our businesses so that we should operate in a peaceful environment and we do not take this for granted.”

“We know and appreciate that you have gone through a challenging journey in the past 100 years but you have also achieved a lot in these years. Again, I would not want to imagine a situation without our Police, it would be total chaos. But because of your presence we enjoy the freedom that we have and as a business, we operate freely because of your presence,” said Nyirenda.

He said MPS should take stock of the challenges and opportunities throughout the 100 years of existence through the centenary celebrations.

“We know that you have an uphill task of fighting crime in the country and of making sure that people and businesses operate in a safe and secure environment and you need support from everyone in the country hence our contribution of K2.6 million towards the centenary celebrations,” said Nyirenda.

He also hailed Police for successfully prosecuting a case where a social media user posted a false story that money was being stolen in customers’ accounts at NBM plc which led to the arrest and eventual conviction of one Ignatius Kamwanje using the Cybercrimes law.

Speaking on behalf of MPS, Commissioner of Police Stan Kaliza thanked NBM plc for the sponsorship saying it will go a long way to assist towards the centenary celebrations.

“There has been continuous partnership between NBM plc and MPS as both have a history of having clocked 100 years. NBM plc is the oldest bank in Malawi hence this partnership dates from way back. We are grateful for this support,” said Kaliza.

Kaliza also said MPS is trying hard to combat cybercrimes with the help of stakeholders including banks and have earmarked training for their personnel as one way of combating the vice.