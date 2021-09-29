Lazarus Chakwera Will Lose Case- MCP Executive Member Speaks in Leaked Audio

Chakwera likely to lose the case

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Executive Member Alex Major says President Lazarus Chakwera will lose a case in which Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) petitioned the court to nullify 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections.



The former governing party, DPP is challenging the elections on grounds that some of electoral commissioners who administered the fresh presidential polls, in which Chakwera was declared the winner, were not duly appointed.



But in a leaked audio clip the fearless MCP’s senior Major said advised President Chakwera to start preparing for fresh presidential elections, saying the chances of him winning the case are very slim as the constitution is very clear.



“Truth be told, Section 75(1) of the Malawi Constitution is very clear President Chakwera cannot win the presidential nullification case,” said Major, a former MCP Member of Parliament for Kasungu West Constituency. .



The out-spoken and member of MCP pressure group, Major further accused some senior members within Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for misleading President Chakwera.



“A president mulibe alangizi abwino, mumadalira malangizo a ‘bulutu’ monga Eisenhower Mkaka ndi Richard Chimwendo omwe akuyikani mabvuto lero. Kulephera kwa inu ndiye kuti achewa tonse talephera,” said Major in vernacular



The presidential nullification elections case is being heard by five high court judges namely Sylvester Kalembera as judge president, Rowland Mbvundula, Dorothy NyaKaunda Kamanga, Annabel Mtalimanja and Thom Ligowe.