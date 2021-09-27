Mr President, Fire Your Health Minister Khumbize – Activist Salamu

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda

Mangochi based Social media influencer and activist Rhodney Salamu has asked President Lazarus Chakwera to fire his minister of health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda for playing with people’s lives in handling coronavirus pandemic.

The influencer Salamu made the call barely days after Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 which is being co-chaired by the Health Minister Kandodo Chiponda announced new Covid-19 preventive measures.

The new measures have seen the Taskforce allowing political parties to start hold campaign political rallies decision which according to Salamu will expose party followers to the pandemic.

In a less than five minutes video clip made available to the publication, the social media influencer Salamu said the presidential task force on Covid-19 and Chiponda are failing Malawians.

“The new Covid-19 preventive measures are nothing but a death trap to innocent people. Allowing political parties and politicians to start conducting campaign rallies will put thousands of people at risk,” said Salamu, in a very sad tune.

Salamu: The Minister has failed to deliver

On the issue of Corona virus vaccine, the social commentator Salamu accused Minister Chiponda for failing to convince the masses on the importance of getting vaccinated against the pandemic.

“The Minister has also failed to civic educate the people on the importance of vaccine as results we saw Malawi destroyed over 19,610 expired doses of the AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine,” said Salamu in a Clip.

As not enough, the social activist Salamu also pointed out shortage of medicine in public hospitals across the country as among of the reasons why President Chakwera should fire his Minister of Health.

“Public Hospitals such Bwaila in Lilongwe and Mzuzu are running without essential drugs in full view of health minister,” said Salamu, while wondering why President Chakwera is still keeping Kandodo Chiponda as Minister despite all the mess in her ministry.

Chakwera asked to act on his minister

Salamu cited the example of former President of Tanzania Ali Hassan Mwinyi who once stepped down from his position after messing up, saying Malawians politicians should learn to quit after failing to deliver.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………Rhodney Salamu- Is a Social media influencer and Activist, he uses social media tools such as whatsapp and facebook to comment on various topics affecting Malawians.

