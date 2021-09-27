Madisi Secondary School Student Fighting For His Life After Being Shot By ADMARC Security Guard

Police in Dowa are investigating a shooting incident where an Agricultural Development and Marketing Cooperation (Admarc) Security Guard allegedly fired a gunshot at a 15-year-old student from Madisi Secondary School.

Central East Police Region Deputy spokesperson, Henry Mnjere, confirmed the incident in an interview with Zodiak Online. He said the incident occurred last night at school’s premises.

According to Mnjere, the student (Name withheld) was reportedly expelled from Madisi Secondary School in January this year but found himself at the school campus last night causing havoc by demanding money from other learners.

School authorities called in Police and the student escaped running towards the Admarc Deport.

It is alleged that the watchman on duty aimed at the student with gun and shot him on his left leg.

Meanwhile, the injured student is nursing gunshot wounds at Madisi Mission Hospital while the security guard is being questioned at Madisi Police Unit.