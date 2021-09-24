MCP Heavy weights to Drum Up Support For ‘Rejected Stone’ Joshua Malango

Main governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) heavy weights will on Sunday drum up support for Dedza Central East aspiring Member of Parliament for Dedza Central East Joshua Malango.

The development conscious candidate Malango, who is also former Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Health, will be launching his campaign ahead of the by-elections at Gwengwere Primary School in Dedza district.

MCP’s General Secretary Eisenhower Nduwa Mkaka and Ezekiel Ching’oma, who is the Deputy Publicity Secretary for the Party, are among party’s political heavy weights who will speak during the launch.

The campaign launch will also be spiced by music performances from the People’s Choir Great Angels and Thocco Katimba.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will conduct by-elections in Dedza Central East following the death of former independent legislator, McStain Mkomba.