Maize Prices Up In ADMARC Depots From K160 to K205 Per Kilogram

President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration has raised the price of maize in all Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) outlets.

Ministry of Agriculture announced the development on Friday through a press statement made available to the publication.

“The revision has been necessitated by the cost of procuring maize as well as considering the significant amount of resources that have been sourced from the commercial banks hence the price which also factors the cost of loan repayment,” reads the statement in part.

The current selling price of maize per kilogram is MK205 from MK160 in ADMARC outlets.

Erica Maganga, Secretary for Agriculture emphasizes in the statement that the Ministry expects strict adherence of the price enforcement to be done to avoid any abuse.

The Ministry further directs that ADMARC should be submitting weekly progress reports on maize sales to her office for easy monitoring of the process when the selling season opens.