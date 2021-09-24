Ex-Students Loans Board Czar Chris Chisoni Dies

Former Chief Executive Officer for Higher Education Students’ Grants and Loans Board, Cris Chisoni has died.

Brother to late Cris Chisoni, Felix confirmed the development in an interview with MBC online.

Felix said his brother Cris just collapsed this morning and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Hospitals.

“He just complained of not feeling well this morning, still he was able to drop his kids to school.

“It was on his return that the situation worsened and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” Felix told MBC online.

Chisoni was fired from his position as CEO for loans board in August based on the findings on an investigation that revealed that procedures were not followed when renewing his contract.

Chisoni was also arrested last year in August for allegedly abusing his powers as CEO for HESLGB by awarding an K18 million contract to his wife’s firm EE and A Enterprises of Lilongwe for printing diaries and supply stationary to the board.

Chris Chisoni came into the limelight when he was Executive Director of Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP).