Chakwera optimistic December deadline for Nsanje-Marka M1 Road

By Steve Chirombo

Nsanje, September 24, Mana: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera on Friday assured people of Nsanje district that construction works of Nsanje-Marka M1 road would be completed by December, 2021.

He made the remarks when he toured construction works whose progress is at 85 percent.

Chakwera bemoaned the delays that were made due to poor funding however expressed optimistic that there would speedy progress saying by now, the contractor has received all his dues.

He added that once completed, people would travel for a short time to reach Beira in Mozambique.

“The road is of important because it will reduce distance one has to travel from Malawi to Mozambique. At the same time, we will be able to access cheap goods and services from our neighbouring country,” the President said.

Chakwera called on Malawians to unite saying it was through unity which would transform the country.

“Let’s all work together if we want to develop our nation and if we want to achieve what every Malawian wants,” he stated

The 25 kilometres road which is being constructed by China Railway No.20 Bureau Group is expected to spend over K11 billion.

On the Shire Zambezi Waterway Project, Chakwera assured people that the project was still in government’s development agenda.

“With a rehabilitated and functioning transport system in Nsanje the district will be transformed to a city where visitors coming in the country from Mozambique will experience city life here at Nsanje,” he said.

Works at the 25 kilometres Nsanje-Marka road were supposed to be completed in March, 2021 but the works delayed due to funding.

Government has finally released the funds to ensure that works completed by December, 2021.