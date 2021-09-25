ONESIMUS HOMECOMING JAMBOREE: Malawi’s top urban artists vow to set ablaze Lilongwe Golf Club

Almost a dozen of Malawi’s top urban musicians have vowed to set ablaze Lilongwe Golf Club during Onesimus Home Coming Concert on Sunday afternoon.

The artists Suffix, Janta, Nathan Tunes, Gwamba, FredoKiss, BlakJack, Piksy, Sixth 6th, Biggie Lu said they are geared for historical showdown as one way of welcoming back home Malawi’s true son who has been representing the country well for the past five years in various countries across the globe.

Apart from performing on stage as a musician, Blakjak, a renowned Times TV personality will also man the mic alongside another award winning TV presenter Priscilla Kayira.

That is not all. South African top musicians Vusi Nova and Ishmael (the Avulekile legend) have also vowed to dish out their best, according to a press statement signed by Onesimus Manager Tonderai Banda.

Tonderai says Onesimus fans should brace themselves for a treat they will live to remember for the rest of their lives.

Onesimus relaxing ready for the show

Tonderai then thanked all various partners who have supported the show.

Some of the sponsors and partners are Major 1, MNext Electronics, HG Communications, Epic, Five79, Entertainers Promotion, Mutha Land and Cold Mountain Media Limited.

The concert has been pegged at MK2, 000 per head in advance and K5, 000 at the door while VIP limited tickets are going at K30, 000.

“Tickets are selling as hot cakes at Webticket and all Puma shops in Lilongwe,” said Tonderai.

Onesimus, born Armstrong Kalua, who left Malawi in 2013 for South Africa as music export, is a multi-talented musician and award winning musician who has performed in several parts of the world.