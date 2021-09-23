spot_img
26.3 C
New York
Thursday, September 23, 2021

Buy now

spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Road Safety Alert Foundation lauds IG Kainja’s decisive action on traffic cops booked in fraud cases

By Malawi Voice
JERE: Police corruption is rampant in this country and this compromise efforts to reduce accidents on the roads

The Executive Director for Road Safety Alert Foundation ( RSAF) Joel Jere a civil society platform that does sensitize road users on the dangers of not abiding by road laws has lauded the Inspector General of Police Dr George Kainja for netting traffic cops who have been involved in fraudulent activities for issuing fake receipts to collect revenues on behalf of government.

Mr Jere was reacting to a story that IG Kainja has cracked down all workers involved by arresting them.

Traffic police officers and other officers at Lingazi Police who work in the department of Traffic and transport are suspected to have swindled millions of kwachas through fraud.

“Innocent Malawians ranging from pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists die due to avoidable accidents perpetuated by irresponsible law enforcement agents like the ones at Lingazi police.

“Containing road accidents need to be a multi-sectoral effort that includes law enforcement, governance, ( issue of driving license s and vehicle registration), designs and engineering and awareness campaigns,” but unfortunately our police officers have been our instigators of road accidents,” said Jere in a telephone interview with this publication.

Jere says police corruption is rampant in this country and this compromise efforts to reduce accidents on the roads

KAINJA: Hailed for instituting an audit following tip off

“Apart from drink and drive, high speed, poor road networks amongst others ,corruption has taken larger share as conduit of increased road accidents because we have seen vehicles that are not roadworthy find their on the road causing accidents that could have been avoided if someone had done their job professionally. We therefore congratulate our Inspector General of Police for netting his juniors and allow the full arm of the law to take it’s course,” said Jere.

Jere has also applauded the Department of Road Traffic and Safety Services(DRTSS) for intensifying road patrols in most roads of Malawi as one way of deterring and preventing accidents and related crimes.

Of late the country has registered ‘heartbreaking’ roads accidents where many people have lost their lives due to many factors and one major problem has been corruption and bribery done by traffic police officers.

The five suspects who have been netted are Victor Masonga, Emmanuel Magombo, Philip Mwenye Phiri, Theresa Nkhoma, and Dennis Chikuni Banda. The suspects are expected to answer forgery and corruption related crimes in the court of law.

The Inspector General, Dr Kainja instituted an audit following tip off that over K14million has missed at the department as some police officers with other officers were using unofficial Receipt Books in collecting government revenue.09951534, 099262156

Previous articleDPP’s Shadow Trade Minister Ganda spit fire on award of goat contract, calls it mbuzigate
Next articleOops!Mapeto in a secret cars galore sale, 14 cars already deposed
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©parenting.com. All rights reserved - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv