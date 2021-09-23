DPP’s Shadow Trade Minister Ganda spit fire on award of goat contract, calls it mbuzigate

GANDA: Describes the whole project as a mockery, unreasonable and Mbuzigate

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) shadow Minister of Trade Gladys Ganda has described the notification of intention to award contract for the supply and delivery of goats under the post cyclone Idai and Kenneth emergency recovery and resilience project as a slap on the face to the local business people following greedy, corruption and bribery that chakwera and his MCP government are practicing in awarding the contract to even a company that is not in agro-business sector.

In her scratching Press Statement released on 23rd September, 2021 Ganda has describes the whole project as a mockery, unreasonable and ‘Mbuzigate’.

Ganda says as shadow Minister of Trade, she is shocked with the notification to award contracts to suppliers of goats to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs.

Ganda narrates that the prices of goats for breeding are within K15,000 to a maximum of K20,000 but DoDMA has awarded contracts to highest bidders leaving out those who pegged their prices between K28,000 and K32,000 when transport is included.

“As a Shadow Minister of Trade, I find this unreasonable, corrupt and an insult to Malawians. Our President has been asking Malawians to respect his government. What has happened here is the same as the President says ‘ Kuatengera aMalawi kumtoso” fumes Ganda who is also Chairperson of Budget and Finance Committee in Parliament.

Ganda says “if DoDMA wanted prudence in the procurement of these goats, the best was to use the Councils to buy these goats direct from the farmers in the designated areas of delivery. This could have reduced the cost fairly and it would have empowered the local farmers unlike what is happening here where the 2 companies that are being earmarked to be given the contracts, will go and buy from farmers poorly with as little as K10 000 yet the same goat is attracting K41 000 from Government. This is total theft of poor Malawians’ tax money and I call upon the Minister of Finance to intervene and halt this deal,” says Ganda who is also Chairperson of Budget and Finance Committee of Parliament.

Ganda has also asks Malawians to go to the Office of the Registrar of Companies and check the names of the owners of AWS Trucking and ASIP and A Investment.

“A company dealing with trucking is now supplying goats, is this true my fellow Malawians? Not at all.

Grapevine reports indicate that AWS Trucking belongs to late brother of Sidik Mia.

“I am reliably informed that there were 73 bidders. Out of 73 bidders, 53 qualified and these were therefore asked to provide bid security of K10 million each. Some of the bidders had placed their prices between K28,000 and K32,000. What is surprising is for DODMA to leave out cheaper bidders and opt for highest bidders. Why is DODMA not engaging local suppliers in the designated areas for example Phalombe suppliers should supply in their districts because that would make the prices very affordable or why not decentralise by using the Councils.



“Buying direct from the farmers is much better to empower them economically and to spur economic activities because many farmers will sell them in view of the attractive pricing. Why should a company that deals in trucking be involved in procurement of goats? It is the same as construction company being involved in supplying maize. Where is the logic? This is an insult to Patriotic Malawians and it shows that some people are selfish and have no mercy for the suffering Malawians,” Ganda says who is also Member of Parliament for Nsanje Lalanje constituency.

GANDA LIST DOWN THE TENDER BREAKDOWN

AWS Trucking has been allocated K836.932,500. ASIP and A Investments K462,000,000. The total amount of money for this tender is K1.2 billion which if fairly managed, should have benefited all the qualified 52 suppliers or it should have directly benefitted the livestock farmers more. Yet only two families if not one family as we speak is destined to cash home a whooping K1.2 billion.

Government spokesman, Gospel Kazako did not pick his phone when this publication wanted to hear it’s stand on the allegation.